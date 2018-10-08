Appalachian State vs. Arkansas State odds, line, start time: Picks, predictions from model on 49-36 run

College football starts early this week as the Arkansas State Red Wolves host the Appalachian State Mountaineers at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday. Both squads are coming off byes and should be well-rested. While the Mountaineers crushed South Alabama 52-7 in their most recent game, the Red Wolves lost a heart-breaker to Georgia Southern 28-21 on a last-minute reverse. But it's still early in Sun Belt play and the winner could find itself in a strong position to claim a conference title. The Mountaineers opened as seven-point road favorites and now are laying 8.5 in the latest Appalachian State vs. Arkansas State odds.

The model knows the Mountaineers have been utterly dominant since their Week 1 loss by a touchdown at Penn State. They have outscored their opponents by a staggering 169-23 margin and haven't yielded double-digit points since Week 1.

Because Appalachian State has built up such big leads in its past three games, quarterback Zac Thomas has been more game-manager than game-winner. But the sophomore signal caller is completing more than 68 percent of his passes for 896 yards and eight touchdowns.

Appalachian State running back Jalin Moore is the offensive dynamo. Last week, he racked up 123 yards and two touchdowns. For the season, he's gouging defenses for 6.6 yards per carry and has five scores.

Just because Appalachian State has steamrolled the competition doesn't mean it will cover Tuesday.

Arkansas State quarterback Justice Hansen has thrown for 1,329 yards and 11 touchdowns for the season. For his career, he has eclipsed the 8,000-yard mark and has 65 touchdowns. In his last start against Georgia Southern, the senior was a dazzling 38 for 50 for 376 yards and a TD.

Hansen has become a more active runner over the previous few games, including against the Eagles, when he ran it in from four yards out in a clutch fourth-quarter touchdown that tied the game.

