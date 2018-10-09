Appalachian State vs. Arkansas State odds: Picks, predictions from expert who's 3-0 on Mountaineers, Red Wolves games

An intriguing Sun Belt rivalry renews Tuesday when the Arkansas State Red Wolves host the Appalachian State Mountaineers at 8 p.m. ET. The Mountaineers are looking for their fourth straight win following an opening-week overtime loss to Penn State, while the Red Wolves are looking to get back on track following a loss at Georgia Southern. Appalachian State is a nine-point favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 60.5 in the latest Arkansas State vs. Appalachian State odds. Before you make any Arkansas State vs. Appalachian State picks, check out what SportsLine senior analyst Josh Nagel has to say.

A Nevada-based expert with 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry, Nagel specializes in handicapping college athletics. He's having another solid season in college football, hitting on 60 percent of his spread picks for SportsLine members. Moreover, he has had a keen eye for the tendencies of these two programs, hitting three straight picks in games involving Arkansas State and Appalachian State.

In Week 1, Nagel advised SportsLine members that the Mountaineers were live 24-point underdogs against powerful Penn State. He recommended taking the points, and the spread outcome was never in doubt as Appalachian State gave the Lions a major scare by forcing overtime. Penn State held on for a 45-38 victory, and anyone who followed Nagel's advice pocketed an easy winner.

He knows Arkansas State (3-2) is looking for a signature to win to ignite a somewhat uneven campaign. The Red Wolves put together consecutive solid wins against Tulsa and UNLV, but fell to Georgia Southern 28-21 last week as a three-point favorite.

On the bright side, Arkansas State rolled up 493 total yards and dominated most statistical categories last week. Justice Hansen completed 38 of 50 passes for 376 yards and a touchdown. The Red Wolves rank in the top 30 nationally in total offense (474.8 yards per game) and passing yards (296.2).

The last time these teams met, Arkansas State pulled a 40-27 road upset as a 10-point underdog to spoil Appalachian State's Sun Belt title hopes. However, that doesn't mean the Red Wolves can cover the spread against a Mountaineers club that stacks up as one of the most balanced teams in the country.

The Mountaineers (3-1) are second in scoring offense nationally at 51.8 points per game and No. 12 in total offense with 523.5 yards per game. They allow just 17 points per contest (No. 15 nationally) and rank No. 6 in the country in total defense with 276.2 yards allowed per game.

