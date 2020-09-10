Who's Playing
Charlotte @ No. 20 Appalachian State
Last Season Records: Appalachian State 13-1; Charlotte 7-6
What to Know
The Appalachian State Mountaineers and the Charlotte 49ers will face off at noon ET Sept. 12 at Kidd Brewer Stadium to kick off their 2020 seasons. The Mountaineers ended up 13-1 last season and capped things off with a win over the UAB Blazers in the New Orleans Bowl, so they are on the hunt for another strong season. While Charlotte was not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 7-6.
A couple numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Appalachian State was seventh best in the nation in overall offensive touchdowns, finishing the 2019 season with 65. Less enviably, the 49ers were 15th worst when it came to touchdowns allowed last year, with the team giving up 50 overall (bottom 89%). The good news for Charlotte, of course, is that these forces working against them might not carry over into the new season.
Appalachian State has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. These early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Kidd Brewer Stadium -- Boone, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Mountaineers are a big 17-point favorite against the 49ers, according to the latest college football odds.
Over/Under: -109
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Appalachian State have won both of the games they've played against Charlotte in the last six years.
- Sep 07, 2019 - Appalachian State 56 vs. Charlotte 41
- Sep 08, 2018 - Appalachian State 45 vs. Charlotte 9