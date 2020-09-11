The Charlotte 49ers will take on the Appalachian State Mountaineers at noon ET on Saturday at Kidd Brewer Stadium. It's the third time that the in-state rivals have gone head-to-head since Charlotte started its football program in 2013. And with Charlotte coming off its first ever bowl appearance and Appalachian State finishing the 2019 season as the No. 19 team in the AP Poll after a 13-1 season, both programs are both trending up.

Appalachian State won the first two meetings of the series, but Charlotte covered last season as a 23.5-point underdog. The Mountaineers are favored by 17 points in the latest Appalachian State vs. Charlotte odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 59. Before entering any Charlotte vs. Appalachian State picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Appalachian State vs. Charlotte spread: Appalachian State -17

Appalachian State vs. Charlotte over-under: 59 points

Appalachian State vs. Charlotte money line: Appalachian State -800, Charlotte +550

Why Charlotte can cover

The 49ers wrapped up 2019 with a winning record of 7-6. They moved the football extremely effectively in a 56-41 loss against Appalachian State last year. Chris Reynolds completed 20-of-31 passes for 296 yards and four touchdowns while the team rushed for 230 yards.

If not for a couple of costly turnovers and a late onside kick returned for a touchdown, Charlotte would have given Appalachian State serious trouble. The Mountaineers' only loss would eventually come to Georgia Southern in a game where App. State surrendered 335 yards rushing. Charlotte will likely be looking to utilize a strong running game to set up Reynolds and the passing attack again in 2020.

Why Appalachian State can cover

Meanwhile, after a 13-1 record last year and a win in the New Orleans Bowl, Appalachian State is looking for another quality season. Head coach Eli Drinkwitz has moved on to Missouri, but the Mountaineers will welcome back nine starters on offense after ranking ninth in the nation in scoring (38.8 ppg) last season. Zac Thomas has his top three receivers (Malik Williams, Thomas Hennigan and Jalen Virgil) back, and that could mean we see an even more prolific passing attack in Shawn Clark's first full season at the helm.

Two stats from 2019 to keep an eye on: Charlotte ranked 15th worst in the nation with respect to touchdowns allowed last season, where the squad gave up 50. To make matters even worse for the 49ers, Appalachian State was seventh best in the nation in overall offensive touchdowns, finishing the 2019 season with 65.

How to make Appalachian State vs. Charlotte picks

