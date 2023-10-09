A Sun Belt Conference battle features the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-3) traveling to play the Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-2) on Tuesday evening. The Chanticleers are looking to bounce back from a two-game losing streak. On Sep. 30, Georgia Southern beat Coastal Carolina 38-28. Meanwhile, Appalachian State is coming off a narrow victory last week. The Mountaineers topped UL Monroe 41-40.

Kickoff from Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Mountaineers are 6-point favorites in Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State odds, while the over/under for total points is 63.

Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State spread: Mountaineers -6

Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State over/under: 63 points

Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State money line: Mountaineers -256, Chanticleers +205

APP: Has hit the 1Q game total Under in six of last nine games

CCU: Has hit the Team Total Under in last five away games

Why Coastal Carolina can cover

Coastal Carolina has tremendous success pushing the ball down the field. The Chanticleers are third in the conference in passing yards per game (285). Senior quarterback Grayson McCall has a quick release and owns the arm strength to make all the throws. McCall is completing 64% of his throws for 1,302 yards and six passing scores. He has thrown for at least 260 passing yards in four of his five starts.

On Sept. 21 versus Georgia Southern, McCall finished with 295 yards and one passing touchdown. Senior receiver Sam Pinckney has made his presence felt on the field. The South Carolina native wins contested passes consistently and does a great job tracking the ball. Pinckney has caught 28 passes for 443 yards and three touchdowns. Additionally, he is third in the conference in receiving yards per game (88.6). See which team to pick here.

Why Appalachian State can cover

Junior quarterback Joey Aguilar is having a superb campaign for the Mountaineers. Aguilar does an exceptional job at spreading the ball around and getting multiple players involved. The California native is fifth in the Sun Belt in passing yards per game (245). Aguilar has thrown for 1,225 yards with 12 passing touchdowns. In his last outing against UL Monroe, he had 335 passing yards with three scores.

This unit has three players with over 200 receiving yards on the season. Junior receiver Kaedin Robinson has strong hands and thrives in the intermediate area of the field. Robinson is first on the team in receptions (23) and receiving yards (317) with three touchdowns. Last week, the North Carolina native reeled in 10 catches with 112 yards and a touchdown. See which team to pick here.

