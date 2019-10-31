Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern odds, line, spread: Picks, predictions from model on 100-64 run

The Mountaineers will try to continue to prove they belong among the nation's top teams when 20th-ranked Appalachian State hosts Sun Belt foe the Georgia Southern Eagles on Thursday night. The Mountaineers are 7-0 and boast one of the nation's top rushing offenses, while Georgia Southern (4-3) counts on a bevy of running backs to pile up yards in the option. Both teams come off easy wins, with Georgia Southern routing New Mexico State 41-7 and Appalachian State blasting South Alabama 30-3. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET at Kidd Brewer Stadium. The Mountaineers are 15-point favorites in the latest Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 44.5. Before considering your Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State picks, you need to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows Mountaineers' offense averages 41 points and runs through Darrynton Evans, who has run for 722 yards and is tied for 10th in the nation with 12 total touchdowns, with 10 on the ground, one receiving and one on a kickoff return. He is seventh in the nation in all-purpose yardage at 146.86 yards per game. The Mountaineers are 14th in the nation in rushing offense at 244.1 yards per game.

Appalachian State's defense is 18th in the nation in scoring, allowing just 18 points per game and 140.1 yards on the ground. Senior Akeem Davis-Gaither is the leader of the unit, with a team-high 48 tackles, 2.5 sacks and an interception. Demetrius Taylor leads the team with five sacks and has forced three fumbles and blocked a kick. Cornerback Shaun Jolly has three of the team's six interceptions.

But just because the the Mountaineers can make big plays doesn't mean they will cover the Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern spread.

Georgia Southern runs the option and averages 259.9 rushing yards per game, good for seventh in the country. The Eagles have four running backs, plus quarterback Shai Werts, who have rushed for more than 250 yards. Junior J.D. King leads the team with 457 yards and four touchdowns on 107 carries. Wesley Kennedy provides the big-play ability, averaging 8.2 yards per carry and scoring five TDs. King and Kennedy each had 143 rushing yards and two touchdowns against New Mexico State.

The Eagles are 33rd in the nation in total defense, allowing 342.3 yards per game. Linebacker Rashad Byrd is the playmaker of the unit, leading the team in tackles with 51 and adding a sack, an interception, a forced fumble and a recovery.

