Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern score: Mountaineers' Cotton Bowl bid takes a hit in upset
The Mountaineers fell behind early and couldn't quite catch up against a healthy Georgia Southern offense
Heading into November, No. 20 Appalachian State had a lot to play for. The Mountaineers were one of nine undefeated teams and one of about a half-dozen Group of Five teams competing for that New Year's Six slot with the Cotton Bowl. However, a comeback bid against Georgia Southern fell short, and Appalachian State suffered its first defeat of the season 24-21 in Boone, North Carolina. It marks the second straight year App State has suffered a harsh defeat at the hands of the Eagles.
The game was played in particularly terrible weather as a severe system moved through the Eastern part of the United States on Thursday night. Initially, that favored Georgia Southern. The Eagles' option attack was steady through the first half before two huge touchdown runs of 68 and 55 yards, respectively, in the third quarter made it 24-7 Eagles. Appropriately enough, the touchdowns came from running back Wesley Kennedy, who has been a monster since coming back from an academic suspension, and quarterback Shai Werts, who is finally healthy.
Appalachian State made the game interesting in the fourth quarter, however, with 14 unanswered points. The Mountaineers were just unable to cap off the comeback to stay unbeaten. Had this team won on Thursday and beat South Carolina in Week 11, it would have had a good shot to make a bid for the Cotton Bowl, which would take the highest-ranked Group of Five team. However, with the loss, No. 15 SMU, No. 17 Cincinnati, No. 21 Boise State and No. 24 Memphis are probably the short list of teams still in the running.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
No. 12 Baylor escapes upset bid from WVU
It wasn't the prettiest effort by Baylor, but it made enough plays to escape with a win
-
Baylor vs. West Virginia expert picks
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of college football.
-
Baylor vs. WVU pick, live stream
Baylor looks to keep its surprising undefeated season going on Halloween night
-
Baylor vs. WVU odds, sims, picks, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Baylor vs. West Virginia game 10,000...
-
Michigan St. LB Bachie ruled ineligible
Bachie was a preseason first-team All-American
-
Narduzzi scares players on Halloween
The Panthers staffer had a little bit of fun this Halloween
-
College football Week 9 scores, highlights
All the NCAA football scores and highlights from Week 9 for the nation's top 25 teams
-
College football top 25 games, Week 8
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game