Who's Playing

Georgia State @ Appalachian State

Current Records: Georgia State 2-4; Appalachian State 3-3

What to Know

The Appalachian State Mountaineers are 7-0 against the Georgia State Panthers since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Wednesday. Appalachian State and Georgia State will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Kidd Brewer Stadium. The Panthers should still be riding high after a win, while the Mountaineers will be looking to right the ship.

Appalachian State came up short against the Texas State Bobcats two weeks ago, falling 36-24. Appalachian State was down 33-10 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for them was the play of QB Chase Brice, who passed for three TDs and 395 yards on 53 attempts.

Meanwhile, Georgia State beat the Georgia Southern Eagles 41-33 two weeks ago. The Panthers can attribute much of their success to RB Jamyest Williams, who rushed for one TD and 129 yards on 16 carries, and RB Tucker Gregg, who rushed for two TDs and 111 yards on 22 carries.

Georgia State's defense was a force to be reckoned with, as it collected four interceptions and one fumble. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.

The Mountaineers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.

Appalachian State is now 3-3 while Georgia State sits at 2-4. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Appalachian State ranks eighth in the nation when it comes to passing touchdowns, with 19 on the season. Georgia State has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the game with 234.3 rushing yards per game on average, good for 13th best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Kidd Brewer Stadium -- Boone, North Carolina

Kidd Brewer Stadium -- Boone, North Carolina TV: ESPN2

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Mountaineers are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as a 10-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Appalachian State have won all of the games they've played against Georgia State in the last eight years.