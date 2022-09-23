Former FCS powers that have gotten off to great starts in 2022 meet up in one of the intriguing matchups on the Week 4 college football schedule. The Appalachian State Mountaineers and the James Madison Dukes are set to square off in a Sun Belt matchup at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. Appalachian State is 2-1 overall and 1-1 at home, while James Madison is 2-0 overall and hasn't played on the road yet.

Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Mountaineers are 7-point favorites in the latest Appalachian State vs. James Madison odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 58.5.

Appalachian State vs. James Madison spread: Appalachian State -7

Appalachian State vs. James Madison over/under: 58.5 points

What you need to know about Appalachian State

Coming off a huge upset of Texas A&M in Week 2, Appalachian State was again the talk of college football in Week 3. The Mountaineers beat Troy 32-28 in spectacular fashion as quarterback Chase Brice heaved a Hail Mary in the closing seconds that was ultimately caught short of the goal line by Christan Horn, who then sprinted around the pile of defenders for the game-winning score.

Brice has completed 62% of his passes for 773 yards, nine touchdowns and just one interception this season. Running back Camerun Peoples is leading the way on the ground with a 49-261-1 rushing line on the season. Despite all the memorable moments App. State has produced this season, the Mountaineers are actually just 1-2 against the spread.

What you need to know about James Madison

The Dukes have had a smooth transition in their first year of FBS play. They trounced MTSU 44-7 in the opener, before blowing out FCS-level Norfolk State in Week 2. Coming off a bye, they'll be looking to make a huge statement against the Mountaineers in their toughest FBS test yet.

Like Brice, quarterback Todd Centeio has been efficient this year, completing 66% of passes for nine TDs and no INTs. He's also added 139 yards of rushing. His go-to target has been receiver Kris Thornton, who has made 18 receptions for 247 yards and five touchdowns.

