No. 23 Louisiana @ Appalachian State

Current Records: Louisiana 3-0; Appalachian State 2-1

The Appalachian State Mountaineers are 7-0 against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. The Mountaineers and Louisiana will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Appalachian State won both of their matches against Louisiana last season (17-7 and 45-38) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

Appalachian State ran circles around the Campbell Fighting Camels last week, and the extra yardage (532 yards vs. 299 yards) paid off. Appalachian State was the clear victor by a 52-21 margin over Campbell. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Appalachian State had established a 38-13 advantage. RB Daetrich Harrington went supernova for Appalachian State as he rushed for four TDs and 211 yards on 32 carries. Harrington's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Marshall Thundering Herd two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Louisiana came out on top in a nail-biter against the Georgia Southern Eagles last week, sneaking past 20-18. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Georgia Southern made it more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted. No one had a standout game offensively for the Ragin' Cajuns, but they got scores from RB Trey Ragas and WR Errol Rogers Jr..

The Mountaineers are now 2-1 while Louisiana sits at 3-0. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Appalachian State ranks fourth in the nation when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only one on the season. Louisiana is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the matchup boasting the 13th fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the nation at two.

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Kidd Brewer Stadium -- Boone, North Carolina

Kidd Brewer Stadium -- Boone, North Carolina TV: ESPN

Series History

Appalachian State have won all of the games they've played against Louisiana in the last six years.