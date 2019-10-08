Appalachian State vs. Louisiana odds, line: 2019 college football picks, predictions from model on 68-42 roll

It's a rematch of last year's inaugural Sun Belt Conference title game when the Appalachian State Mountaineers visit the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns on Wednesday night. Louisiana-Lafayette boasts a balanced offense led by one of the top rushing attacks in the nation and is on a roll since losing its opener. The Ragin' Cajuns ran roughshod over Georgia Southern in a 37-24 victory before getting last week off. The Mountaineers are 4-0 and boast a balanced offense of their own, with one of the conference's top quarterbacks, an elite running back and opportunistic special teams. They also come off a bye week after pasting Coastal Carolina 56-37. Kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET at Cajun Stadium. The Ragin' Cajuns are one-point favorites in the latest Appalachian State vs. Louisiana odds, while the over-under is 68. Before you lock in your Appalachian State vs. Louisiana-Lafayette picks, be sure to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows the Ragin' Cajuns average 540 yards and 44.4 points per game and boast a stellar rushing attack, led by a 1-2 punch of Trey Ragas and Elijah Mitchell behind a seasoned line. Ragas is 16th in the nation with 548 yards and averages 9.8 per carry, while Mitchell has nine touchdowns to go with his 402 yards on 67 carries.

Louisiana's defense allows an average of 21.4 points and is tough against the pass, allowing 186.6 yards per game. Jacques Boudreaux anchors the middle for the Cajuns, leading the team with 33 tackles, including 12 in the last game. Louisiana-Lafayette is 5-0 against the spread in its past five games following a straight-up win.

But just because the Ragin' Cajuns have one of the nation's top offenses doesn't mean they will cover the Appalachian State vs. Louisiana spread.

Appalachian State's rushing offense puts up an average of 224.5 yards per game behind a veteran offensive line. Darrynton Evans has rushed for 471 yards, averaging 7.0 per carry, and is tied for fourth in the nation with 10 total touchdowns. Quarterback Zac Thomas has thrown for 802 yards and seven touchdowns

The Mountaineers also excel on special teams, ranking fourth in the nation with a 30.8-yard kick return average and seventh in punt returns at 17.9. The Mountaineers also have blocked three kicks, including a field goal on the final play of a 34-31 win against North Carolina on Sept. 21, somewhat reminiscent of the play that shocked No. 5 Michigan in 2007.

