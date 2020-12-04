It's a battle between two of the top programs in the Sun Belt Conference when the Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-2, 5-1) host the 20th-ranked Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns on Friday night. The game was originally scheduled for Oct. 7, but a coronavirus outbreak postponed it. The teams met in the previous two conference championship games, but Louisiana will face currently unbeaten Coastal Carolina in the title game this year. The Ragin' Cajuns (8-1, 6-1) come in off a 70-20 rout of Louisiana-Monroe, while the Mountaineers (7-2, 5-1) cruised to a 47-10 win against Troy.

Kickoff from Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET. The Mountaineers are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Louisiana vs. Appalachian State odds at William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under for total points scored is 51. Before making your Appalachian State vs. Louisiana picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Louisiana vs. Appalachian State: Mountaineers -2.5

Louisiana vs. Appalachian State over-under: 51

Louisiana vs. Appalachian State moneyline: Ragin' Cajuns +120, Mountaineers -140

LA: QB Levi Lewis has thrown for at least 244 yards in three straight games

APST: RB Camerun Peoples is averaging 136.5 yards over the past two games

Why Louisiana can cover



The road team is 6-2 against the spread in the eight meetings between the teams, and the Ragin' Cajuns also are dangerous running the ball. Elijah Mitchell has 656 yards and Trey Ragas has 617, and both have scored seven touchdowns. Mitchell averages six yards per carry, and Ragas is at 5.9. Smith has run for 233 yards and five touchdowns, but his real damage is done with his arm (2,027 passing yards, 16 touchdowns).

The Ragin' Cajuns are 12-5 ATS in their last 17 after totaling more than 450 yards in their previous game, and they ran for 344 and totaled 511 against ULM. The defense allowed 247 and forced three turnovers, and tackle Zi'Yon Hill had two sacks. Linebackers Lorenzo McCaskill (66 tackles, two sacks) and Ferrod Gardner (56, three) hold down the middle, while safety Bralen Trahan has four interceptions for a unit that has 13 and has recovered five fumbles.

Why Appalachian State can cover

Appalachian State is 5-2 against the spread in its past seven games in December, and the Mountaineers have been piling up 447.8 yards per game. They have one of the conference's best quarterbacks in Zac Thomas, who has completed nearly 67 percent of his passes for 1,717 yards and 17 touchdowns. Thomas has a great rapport with receivers Malik Williams (35 receptions) and Thomas Hennigan (33), who both average at least 13.8 yards per catch.

Thomas has rushed for 273 yards this season, and four Mountaineers running backs have run for more. Peoples (639 yards), Daetrich Harrington (595) and Marcus Williams (376) all average at least 5.5 yards per carry, and Peoples and Harrington have combined for 13 TDs. The Mountaineers are 4-1 ATS in their last five home games against a team with a winning road record, and the defense allows just 17.6 points per game and has 11 interceptions.

