The Appalachian State Mountaineers will take on the Marshall Thundering Herd at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Marshall is 1-0 overall and 1-0 at home, while Appalachian State is 1-0 overall and 0-0 on the road. Marshall is coming off a dominant 59-0 victory over Eastern Kentucky in its opener. Appalachian State, meanwhile, is fresh off a comfortable 35-20 win over Charlotte to open its season. Saturday's showdown between Marshall and Appalachian State will be televised on CBS.

The Mountaineers are favored by five-points in the latest Marshall vs. Appalachian State odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 59.5.

Marshall vs. Appalachian State spread: Marshall +5

Marshall vs. Appalachian State over-under: 59.5 points

Marshall vs. Appalachian State money line: Marshall +160, Appalachian State -190

What you need to know about Marshall

Marshall steamrolled past Eastern Kentucky 59-0 at home last Saturday. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Thundering Herd had established a 52-0 advantage. Quarterback Grant Wells was on fire, passing for four touchdowns and 307 yards on 23 attempts in addition to picking up 30 yards on the ground. Wells' longest connection was to wide receiver Talik Keaton for 47 yards in the second quarter.

What you need to know about Appalachian State

Meanwhile, the Mountaineers ran circles around the Charlotte 49ers on Saturday, and the extra yardage (512 yards vs. 280 yards) paid off. Appalachian State recorded its first victory of the season on the backs of several key players, including running back Marcus Williams Jr., who finished with 117 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.

The Mountaineers will enter Saturday's road contest full of confidence. That's because they're 7-0 in their last seven games on the road. Appalachian State is also 7-0 in its last seven games against an opponent from Conference USA.

