The Appalachian State Mountaineers (8-5) attempt to bounce back from their first loss since late October when they take on the MAC champion Miami (OH) RedHawks (11-2) on Saturday in the 2023 Cure Bowl. Appalachian State followed a setback at Old Dominion on Oct. 21 with five consecutive victories before being trounced 49-23 by Troy in the Sun Belt Championship Game last time out. The RedHawks are coming off their fifth straight victory, a 23-14 triumph over Toledo in the MAC title game.

Appalachian State vs. Miami (OH) spread: Mountaineers -6.5

Appalachian State vs. Miami (OH) over/under: 41.5 points



Appalachian State vs. Miami (OH) money line: Mountaineers -248, RedHawks +199

APPST: The Mountaineers are 3-4 against the spread as favorites this season

MIA: The RedHawks are 9-3 ATS overall in 2023

Why Appalachian State can cover

Quarterback Joey Aguilar took the reins from an injured Ryan Burger in the first half of the season opener and has made the most of the opportunity. The junior has set single-season records for the Mountaineers with 3,546 passing yards and 33 touchdown tosses, ranking ninth and third in the nation, respectively. Aguilar failed to throw a TD pass against Troy after registering at least two in eight consecutive contests and 11 of his previous 12.

Wideout Kaedin Robinson leads Appalachian State with 10 touchdown receptions, including six in his last five games, and fellow junior Christan Horn has hauled in six scoring passes. Redshirt freshman running back Kanye Roberts has posted three 100-yard performances en route to 648 yards this season and has made seven TD runs, with two coming in the loss at Troy. On the other side of the ball, the Mountaineers have a defense that allowed 15.3 points per 60 minutes over its last four regular-season contests and made eight interceptions during that span. See which team to pick here.

Why Miami (OH) can cover

The RedHawks are coming off their fifth straight win as they avenged their only defeat since the season opener with a 23-14 triumph over Toledo in the MAC Championship Game. Sophomore running back Rashad Amos had a pair of touchdown runs in that contest, giving him 12 on the season and nine during his six-game streak. Amos, who spent the previous two years at South Carolina, has recorded three 100-yard efforts en route to 895 rushing yards in 2023.

Miami (OH) is down to third-string quarterback Henry Hesson due to Brett Gabbert's season-ending leg injury and Aveon Smith's entry into the transfer portal. As a result, the RedHawks likely will rely heavily on a defensive unit that is seventh in the nation in points allowed (16.2). They are tied for 20th with 34 sacks and are led by junior defensive lineman Caiden Woullard, who is 13th in the country with a career-high 9.5 sacks. See which team to pick here.

