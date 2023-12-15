The Appalachian State Mountaineers (8-5) look to improve upon their impressive record in bowl games when they face the MAC champion Miami (OH) RedHawks (11-2) in the 2023 Cure Bowl on Saturday. Appalachian State was victorious in its first six appearances in FBS bowls before losing 59-38 to Western Kentucky in the 2021 Boca Raton Bowl. Miami (OH) fell to 8-6 in bowl games with its 24-20 setback against UAB in last year's Bahamas Bowl. The teams are meeting for the first time.

Kickoff at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Fla. is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Mountaineers are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Appalachian State vs. Miami (OH) odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 42.5. Before making any Miami (OH) vs. Appalachian State picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Now, the model has set its sights on App State vs. Miami (OH) and just revealed its picks and college football predictions. Here are several college football odds and trends for App State vs. Miami (OH):

Appalachian State vs. Miami (OH) spread: Mountaineers -6.5

Appalachian State vs. Miami (OH) over/under: 42.5 points



Appalachian State vs. Miami (OH) money line: Mountaineers -252, RedHawks +201

APPST: The Mountaineers are 3-4 against the spread as favorites this season

MIA: The RedHawks are 9-3 ATS overall in 2023

Why Appalachian State can cover

The Mountaineers posted five consecutive victories before suffering a 49-23 loss against Troy in the Sun Belt Championship Game. Appalachian State possesses one of the top offenses in the country as it is 20th in both total yards (450.0) and scoring (34.8 points). The team has been held under 20 points just once this season and scored at least 31 on eight occasions.

Quarterback Joey Aguilar has had a tremendous debut season for the Mountaineers, ranking ninth in the nation with 3,546 passing yards and third with 33 touchdown tosses - both school records. The junior has posted four 300-yard performances and made multiple scoring passes in 11 of his 13 outings. Aguilar's top target is junior wideout Kaedin Robinson, who has made 59 catches for 787 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Why Miami (OH) can cover

The RedHawks are coming off their fifth straight win as they avenged their only defeat since the season opener with a 23-14 triumph over Toledo in the MAC Championship Game. Sophomore running back Rashad Amos had a pair of touchdown runs in that contest, giving him 12 on the season and nine during his six-game streak. Amos, who spent the previous two years at South Carolina, has recorded three 100-yard efforts en route to 895 rushing yards in 2023.

Miami (OH) is down to third-string quarterback Henry Hesson due to Brett Gabbert's season-ending leg injury and Aveon Smith's entry into the transfer portal. As a result, the RedHawks likely will rely heavily on a defensive unit that is seventh in the nation in points allowed (16.2). They are tied for 20th with 34 sacks and are led by junior defensive lineman Caiden Woullard, who is 13th in the country with a career-high 9.5 sacks.

