Appalachian State vs. Middle Tennessee odds, line: 2018 New Orleans Bowl picks from model on 45-25 roll

The Appalachian State Mountaineers seek their fourth consecutive bowl victory when they take on the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders in the 2018 R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl on Saturday night at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome (9 p.m. ET). Appalachian State (10-2) is seeking its 11th win of the season and heads to the bowl game following its third straight Sun Belt championship. The Blue Raiders (7-5) finished runner-up to UAB in Conference USA and are looking for their second straight bowl victory. The Mountaineers are 7.5-point sportsbook favorites, down from an opener of -7 in most markets, in the latest Appalachian State vs. Middle Tennessee State odds. The over-under for total points scored has climbed to 50.5 from an initial offering of 49.5. Before you lock in your Appalachian State vs. Middle Tennessee picks, check out the New Orleans Bowl projections from SportsLine's advanced computer.

The Mountaineers owe the majority of their success to coach Scott Satterfield, who guided his alma mater from the transition to FBS from FCS and quickly established them as one of the most consistent Group of Five programs in the country. Satterfield went 51-24 with a 3-0 bowl record at Appalachian State, but he won't be on the sidelines when team goes for its fourth straight bowl win. Satterfield accepted the job at Louisville, replacing Bobby Petrino, in early December.

Mark Ivey has been named the interim head coach. He is the defensive line coach and was named assistant head coach earlier in the season. Ivey oversaw a defense that ranks No. 5 overall in the country and is third nationally in pass defense at 148.2 yards per game.

Appalachian State will need to adjust to the change quickly in order to cover against a Middle Tennessee club that is stacked with experienced and talented players who have had their share of success.

Senior quarterback Brent Stockstill, son of coach Rick Stockstill, is a four-year starter and MTSU's all-time leader in passing yards (12,165) and touchdowns (105). He has completed 70.5 percent of his passes this season for 3,214 yards with 28 touchdowns against eight interceptions. A balanced run game features four players who have gained at least 211 yards, led by Chaton Mobley with 568 and four scores.

