Appalachian State vs. Middle Tennessee odds, line: 2018 New Orleans Bowl picks from model on 45-25 run

A stark contrast in styles highlights the 2018 New Orleans Bowl as Middle Tennessee takes on Appalachian State on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Mountaineers (10-2), powered by the No. 6 defense in the nation, are riding a five-game winning streak that includes a 30-19 victory over Louisiana-Lafayette in the Sun Belt Championship Game. Meanwhile, the Blue Raiders (7-5) have won four of six thanks in large part to a powerful offense, but came up short in a 27-25 loss to UAB in the Conference USA title game. The Mountaineers are seven-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 47.5 in the latest Appalachian State vs. MTSU odds.

The model knows Appalachian State is eager to build on another standout season by posting its fourth consecutive bowl win. The Mountaineers historically come prepared for the postseason and shut out Toledo 34-0 in last year's Dollar General Bowl.

They have exceeded expectations in a season that started with question marks surrounding the departures of several key players, including four-year starting quarterback Taylor Lamb. Instead, they rolled to their third straight Sun Belt championship and already have eclipsed last year's win total.

Zac Thomas has proved a capable game-manager type at quarterback, but the Mountaineers get the bulk of their production from a powerful run game that averages 241 yards (No. 15 nationally). Their physical, pro-style approach makes an even bigger impact on the defensive side. They have allowed no more than 19 points in any of their 10 wins, holding five opponents to single-figures.

Appalachian State will need to be in top form in order to cover against a Middle Tennessee club that is stacked with experienced and talented players who have had their share of success.

Senior quarterback Brent Stockstill, son of coach Rick Stockstill, is a four-year starter and MTSU's all-time leader in passing yards (12,165) and touchdowns (105). He has completed 70.5 percent of his passes this season for 3,214 yards with 28 touchdowns against eight interceptions. A balanced run game features four players who have gained at least 211 yards, led by Chaton Mobley with 568 and four scores.

