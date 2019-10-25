Appalachian State vs. South Alabama odds, spread: Picks, predictions from proven simulation

A Sun Belt battle is on tap Saturday between the South Alabama Jaguars and the 21st-ranked Appalachian State Mountaineers at noon ET at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. South Alabama is 1-6 overall and 1-2 at home, while Appalachian State is 6-0 overall and 2-0 on the road. South Alabama is 3-4 against the spread this season, and Appalachian State is 5-1. The Mountaineers are favored by 27 points in the latest South Alabama vs. Appalachian State odds, while the over-under is set at 52. Before entering any Appalachian State vs. South Alabama picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters Week 9 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 92-59 on its top-rated college football picks. It also nailed Illinois (+30.5) easily staying within the spread against No. 6 Wisconsin last week in one of the largest upsets of the entire season. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, it has simulated South Alabama vs. Appalachian State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The Jaguars are in the middle of a five-game losing streak, the most recent a 37-13 defeat against Troy last week. QB Cephus Johnson threw two interceptions with and averaged only 4.82 yards per passing attempt. South Alabama rushed for only 91 yards in the loss against Troy, and the Jaguars' 153.9 passing yards per game ranks 119th in the country.

Appalachian State improved to 6-0 and strengthened its hold on the Sun Belt East with a 52-7 victory over UL-Monroe last week. RB Darrynton Evans had a stellar game for the Mountaineers, rushing for 136 yards and one TD -- a 59-yard burst in the first quarter -- on 17 carries.

South Alabama is the ninth-worst team in the nation in overall touchdowns, scoring only 14 to date. Appalachian State, meanwhile, enters Saturday's game with 19 rushing touchdowns, good for 15th best in the nation. The Jaguars are 2-4 against the spread in their last six home games. Appalachian State is 8-1 in its last nine road games.

So who wins Appalachian State vs. South Alabama? And which side of the spread is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.