Appalachian State vs. Texas State: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Appalachian State vs. Texas State football game
Who's Playing
No. 24 Appalachian State (home) vs. Texas State (away)
Current Records: Appalachian State 9-1; Texas State 3-7
What to Know
The Texas State Bobcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Texas State and the Appalachian State Mountaineers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Texas State is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one.
The Bobcats scored first but ultimately less than the Troy Trojans in their contest last week. Texas State was completely outmatched, falling 63-27 to Troy. QB Tyler Vitt wasn't much of a difference maker for Texas State; despite two touchdowns, he threw four interceptions.
Appalachian State turned the game against the Georgia State Panthers into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 553 yards to 316. Appalachian State took their game against Georgia State by a conclusive 56-27 score. QB Zac Thomas had a stellar game for Appalachian State as he passed for 256 yards and four TDs on 31 attempts. Thomas' performance made up for a slower matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks two weeks ago.
Appalachian State's win lifted them to 9-1 while Texas State's defeat dropped them down to 3-7. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Appalachian State enters the game with 45 overall touchdowns, good for 12th best in the nation. Less enviably, the Bobcats are fifth worst in the nation in rushing yards per game, with only 83 on average. So the Texas State squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Kidd Brewer Stadium -- Boone, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Mountaineers are a big 29.5-point favorite against the Bobcats.
Over/Under: 52
Series History
Appalachian State have won all of the games they've played against Texas State in the last five years.
- Nov 10, 2018 - Appalachian State 38 vs. Texas State 7
- Sep 16, 2017 - Appalachian State 20 vs. Texas State 13
- Nov 05, 2016 - Appalachian State 35 vs. Texas State 10
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
CFB Week 13: Odds, picks, top sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 13 college football game 10,000 times
-
Ohio State vs. Penn State odds, picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of Big Ten football.
-
Week 13 SEC picks against the spread
The Aggies meet the Bulldogs in the biggest game of the weekend
-
Notre Dame vs. Boston College picks
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of Notre Dame and Boston College football.
-
Six Pack: Tough calls down the stretch
The season is winding down and The Six Pack is getting back to basics
-
FGCU sends out fake 'offer' letters
Some even took to social media to announce the news that they had an offer
-
College football top 25 scores, Week 12
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Florida's defense dominates Missouri
No. 11 Florida took care of business in the first game of the SEC on CBS doubleheader
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game