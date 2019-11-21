Appalachian State vs. Texas State: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

No. 24 Appalachian State (home) vs. Texas State (away)

Current Records: Appalachian State 9-1; Texas State 3-7

What to Know

The Texas State Bobcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Texas State and the Appalachian State Mountaineers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Texas State is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one.

The Bobcats scored first but ultimately less than the Troy Trojans in their contest last week. Texas State was completely outmatched, falling 63-27 to Troy. QB Tyler Vitt wasn't much of a difference maker for Texas State; despite two touchdowns, he threw four interceptions.

Appalachian State turned the game against the Georgia State Panthers into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 553 yards to 316. Appalachian State took their game against Georgia State by a conclusive 56-27 score. QB Zac Thomas had a stellar game for Appalachian State as he passed for 256 yards and four TDs on 31 attempts. Thomas' performance made up for a slower matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks two weeks ago.

Appalachian State's win lifted them to 9-1 while Texas State's defeat dropped them down to 3-7. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Appalachian State enters the game with 45 overall touchdowns, good for 12th best in the nation. Less enviably, the Bobcats are fifth worst in the nation in rushing yards per game, with only 83 on average. So the Texas State squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Kidd Brewer Stadium -- Boone, North Carolina

Kidd Brewer Stadium -- Boone, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mountaineers are a big 29.5-point favorite against the Bobcats.

Over/Under: 52

Series History

Appalachian State have won all of the games they've played against Texas State in the last five years.