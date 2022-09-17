Who's Playing

Troy @ Appalachian State

Current Records: Troy 1-1; Appalachian State 1-1

What to Know

The Appalachian State Mountaineers are 5-1 against the Troy Trojans since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Mountaineers and Troy will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Appalachian State has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

It was all tied up 7-7 at the half for Appalachian State and the Texas A&M Aggies last week, but Appalachian State stepped up in the second half for a 17-14 win. No one had a standout game offensively for Appalachian State, but they got scores from TE Henry Pearson and RB Ahmani Marshall.

Meanwhile, the Trojans took their contest against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs last week by a conclusive 38-17 score. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Troy had established a 28-3 advantage.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Mountaineers and Troy clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Kidd Brewer Stadium -- Boone, North Carolina

Kidd Brewer Stadium -- Boone, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $55.00

Odds

The Mountaineers are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Trojans, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as a 13-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Appalachian State have won five out of their last six games against Troy.