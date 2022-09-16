Who's Playing
Troy @ Appalachian State
Current Records: Troy 1-1; Appalachian State 1-1
What to Know
The Appalachian State Mountaineers are 5-1 against the Troy Trojans since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Mountaineers and Troy will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Appalachian State has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.
It was all tied up 7-7 at the half for Appalachian State and the Texas A&M Aggies last week, but Appalachian State stepped up in the second half for a 17-14 win. No one had a standout game offensively for Appalachian State, but they got scores from TE Henry Pearson and RB Ahmani Marshall.
Meanwhile, the Trojans took their contest against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs last week by a conclusive 38-17 score. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Troy had established a 28-3 advantage.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Mountaineers and Troy clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Kidd Brewer Stadium -- Boone, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Mountaineers are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Trojans, according to the latest college football odds.
Over/Under: -111
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Appalachian State have won five out of their last six games against Troy.
- Nov 20, 2021 - Appalachian State 45 vs. Troy 7
- Nov 28, 2020 - Appalachian State 47 vs. Troy 10
- Nov 29, 2019 - Appalachian State 48 vs. Troy 13
- Nov 24, 2018 - Appalachian State 21 vs. Troy 10
- Nov 12, 2016 - Troy 28 vs. Appalachian State 24
- Oct 31, 2015 - Appalachian State 44 vs. Troy 41