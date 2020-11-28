Who's Playing

Troy @ Appalachian State

Current Records: Troy 4-4; Appalachian State 6-2

What to Know

The Appalachian State Mountaineers are 3-1 against the Troy Trojans since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. Appalachian State and Troy will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Kidd Brewer Stadium. The Mountaineers are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

There was early excitement for Appalachian State after they claimed the game's first points last week, but it was the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers who ended up claiming the real prize. Appalachian State came up short against Coastal Carolina, falling 34-23. The losing side was boosted by RB Camerun Peoples, who rushed for one TD and 178 yards on 27 carries. Peoples' longest run was for 50 yards in the first quarter.

Special teams collected 11 points for the Mountaineers. K Chandler Staton delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, the Trojans were close but no cigar last week as they fell 20-17 to the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders. This was hardly the result Troy or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 11 points over Middle Tenn. heading into this matchup. One thing holding Troy back was the mediocre play of QB Gunnar Watson, who did not have his best game: despite one touchdown, he threw two interceptions.

This next contest looks promising for Appalachian State, who are favored by a full 13.5 points. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 2-5 against the spread when favored.

The Mountaineers are now 6-2 while the Trojans sit at 4-4. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Appalachian State comes into the game boasting the eighth most rushing yards per game in the nation at 254.3. On the other end of the spectrum, Troy is stumbling into the matchup with the 12th fewest rushing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 102.1 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Kidd Brewer Stadium -- Boone, North Carolina

Kidd Brewer Stadium -- Boone, North Carolina TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mountaineers are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Trojans, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Mountaineers as a 16.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Appalachian State have won three out of their last four games against Troy.