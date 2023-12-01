The Troy Trojans are looking to repeat as champions when they host the Appalachian State Mountaineers on Saturday in the 2023 Sun Belt Conference Championship Game. Troy (10-2, 7-1) has won seven Sun Belt titles and beat Coastal Carolina 45-16 in the fourth edition of the SBC Championship Game last year. The Trojans beat Southern Miss 35-17 last Saturday for their ninth straight victory. App. State (8-4, 6-2) has won four titles since joining the SBC in 2014 and have won five straight games. The Mountaineers routed Georgia Southern 55-27 last weekend.

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy, Ala. The latest Appalachian State vs. Troy odds list the Trojans as 5-point favorites, according to SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 53. Before making any Troy vs. App State picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a stunning profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It finished the 2023 regular season a profitable 13-9 on top-rated spread picks. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on App. State vs. Troy and just revealed its picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine to see the model's CFB picks. Here are several college football odds and trends for Troy vs. App. State:

Appalachian State vs. Troy spread: Trojans -5

Appalachian State vs. Troy over/under: 53 points

Appalachian State vs. Troy money line: Mountaineers +180, Trojans -221

APP: Is 5-11 ATS in its past 16 conference games.

TROY: Is 14-3 ATS in SBC matchups since 2022.

Appalachian State vs. Troy picks: See picks at SportsLine

Appalachian State vs. Troy live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Troy can cover

The Trojans have ridden the Sun Belt's best defense to nine victories after starting the season 1-2. Their only home loss this season was a two-point setback to James Madison in Week 3. Their other loss was to Kansas State, then ranked 15th in the nation. Troy allows 16.7 points and 300 yards per game, both fewest in the SBC. The Trojans had six sacks last week to give them 39, sixth-most in FBS. End Javon Solomon is tied for most sacks in the nation with 14.

Troy has won seven of its past eight games by at least 18 points. Quarterback Gunnar Watson threw for 289 yards last week to give him 3,141 for the season. He has 15 TD passes over the past five games and one interception over the past seven. Running back Kimani Vidal is seventh in the nation with 1,349 rushing yards and has scored 10 times. The Mountaineers defense allows 27 points per game (seventh in SBC) and 128 rushing yards per contest (sixth). See which team to pick here.

Why Appalachian State can cover

The Mountaineers have played in three of the past five SBC title games, so even through they finished second in the East, they won't feel out of place. They handed James Madison its only loss of the season, as quarterback Joey Aguilar threw for 318 yards and three TDs in the 36-23 overtime victory. Aguilar has 33 TD passes, third-most in FBS, and 3,233 passing yards. Appalachian State averages 458 yards per game, 15th-most in FBS, while Troy averages 423 (43rd).

Appalachian State has won seven of the eight meetings with Troy since the Mountaineers joined the Sun Belt in 2014. They have scored at least 32 points in the past four, including a 32-28 victory last season. The Mountaineers have 21 takeaways this season, most in the Sun Belt, and have at least two in four straight games. Tyrek Funderburk and Jordan Favors have four interceptions apiece. ASU is 6-5-1 ATS this season but has covered the spread in four straight. See which team to pick here.

How to make Appalachian State vs. Troy picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 49 points. The model also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Troy vs. Appalachian State, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has notched a profit of well over $2,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.