The Appalachian State Mountaineers will play a third consecutive high-profile game when they host the Troy Trojans on Saturday afternoon. Appalachian State opened the season with a 63-61 loss against North Carolina before going on the road and knocking off then-No. 6 Texas A&M last week. Troy was blown out at then-No. 21 Ole Miss in its opener, but the Trojans bounced back with a 38-17 win over Alabama A&M.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Mountaineers are favored by 12.5 points in the latest Appalachian State vs. Troy odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 52.

Appalachian State vs. Troy spread: Appalachian State -12.5

Appalachian State vs. Troy over/under: 52 points

Why Appalachian State can cover

Appalachian State is about as battle tested as a team could be through the first two weeks of the season. The Mountaineers scored 40 fourth-quarter points against North Carolina in Week 1, but they still came up short in a 63-61 shootout. They showed some serious resolve last week, though, going on the road and pulling off a massive upset against Texas A&M as 18-point underdogs.

Senior quarterback Chase Brice has thrown for 495 yards and seven touchdowns through two games, with six different players catching touchdown passes. Junior running back Camerun Peoples has rushed for 177 yards and one touchdown on 32 carries, averaging 5.5 yards per attempt. The Mountaineers have won six of their last seven games against Troy, and they are 18-2 in their last 20 home games.

Why Troy can cover

Troy covered the spread as a heavy underdog at Ole Miss in Week 1 before breezing past Alabama A&M last week. The Trojans have not had nearly as dramatic of a season so far as Appalachian State, which will give them an advantage on Saturday. Appalachian State is having to deal with a lot of outside noise heading into this contest, while Troy can just focus on its game plan.

The Trojans are led by junior quarterback Gunnar Watson, who has thrown for 626 yards and five touchdowns. Sophomore wide receiver Jabre Barber and senior wide receiver RaJae' Johnson have each gone over 110 receiving yards. Appalachian State has only covered the spread once in its last five games, and it could be difficult for the Mountaineers to cover this large of a number on Saturday.

