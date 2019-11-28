Appalachian State vs. Troy odds, spread: 2019 college football picks, predictions from proven simulation
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Appalachian State and Troy. Here are the results:
A Sun Belt battle is on tap between the Troy Trojans and the Appalachian State Mountaineers at 6 p.m. ET on Friday at Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Troy is 5-6 overall and 3-2 at home, while Appalachian State is 10-1 overall and 5-0 on the road. Appalachian State has secured a spot in the Sun Belt Conference championship game for the second straight season. The Trojans have allowed 36-plus points in all of their losses this season and over 50 points in half of the defeats. The Mountaineers are favored by 13 points in the latest Troy vs. Appalachian State odds, while the over-under is set at 64. Before entering any Appalachian State vs. Troy picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns since its inception. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it over that time is way up.
Now, it has simulated Troy vs. Appalachian State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
It's never fun to lose, and it even less fun to lose 53-3, which was the final score in Troy's tilt against Louisiana on Saturday. Quarterback Kaleb Barker had a tough game. failing to produce a single touchdown. He threw two interceptions with only 178 yards passing. DK Billingsley and Jamontez Woods combined for 125 rushing yards.
Louisiana outgained Troy 598-359 and forced three turnovers. It was the second time this season Troy has been held to single digits in points.
Meanwhile, when you finish with 274 more yards than your opponent like Appalachian State did on Saturday, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. Appalachian State took the game against Texas State by a conclusive 35-13 score. Darrynton Evans had a stellar game for the Mountaineers, as he rushed for 154 yards and three second half touchdowns.
Evans has surpassed 1,150 yards rushing in each of the past two seasons and needs 14 yards to enter into the top 10 in school history.
The Mountaineers will have to move on without leading receiver Corey Sutton, who suffered a torn ACL against Texas State and will miss the rest of the season. He had 41 receptions for 601 yards and seven touchdowns.
So who wins Appalachian State vs. Troy? And which side of the spread hits in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Appalachian State vs. Troy spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks.
