There's no pressure like that of being a quarterback, but when you're a Manning and playing for the Texas Longhorns, things can get a little bit more intense than normal. That's the situation Arch Manning is navigating as he prepares for his first full season under center for Texas.

Expectations for Manning are sky high entering the season. DraftKings lists Manning as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy at +650 despite only having two starts and 95 passes thrown in two seasons, where he mostly served as backup to Quinn Ewers.

Speaking at SEC Media Days on Tuesday, Manning laughed off the Heisman expectations and questioned how he could be favored with his lack of experience.

"I'm not really sure how they got these opinions because I've only played in, what? Two games?" Manning said. "I guess it's nice of them to say, but it doesn't mean anything. Talk is cheap, I've got to go prove it."

Steve Sarkisian reveals how Arch Manning 'earned' Texas' starting QB job after waiting two years Will Backus

Manning takes over the reins of a Texas team that came up short of reaching the College Football Playoff National Championship, losing to Ohio State 28-14 in the semifinals. His first assignment will be to take on Ohio State on the road in the season opener on Aug. 30. It will be an immediate test for Manning, and the result could set the tone for the season with Texas listed at +550 to win the national championship, behind only Ohio State (+500).

"We're opening with the champs," Manning said of the season opener. "It's going to be a fun one. I learned a lot from Quinn; he was damn good on the road. I'm going to text him, get some of his advice, and we'll fire up. Ohio State is a really good team, so it's going to be a good challenge."

Manning also stressed that the players around him would be key to a successful season, saying, "We've got a good group around me. I think our defense is really good, we've got a good o-line and we've got good skill players. So, I'm going to rely on them and try to make it happen."

Manning talks about maturing into a leadership role

Manning had two years to sit behind Ewers, a starter in 36 games for the Longhorns. In the transfer era, it's no guarantee that a five-star recruit with Manning's pedigree would be willing to sit on the bench and wait for their turn.

Manning, however, insists the situation was the best for his development, even if it came with its own difficulties.

"I'm not going to lie, it was pretty tough," Manning said. "The competitor in me always wants to play and be on the field to help my team out. Looking back, it definitely helped me grow as a person and a player. I'm blessed for that."

Taking over as the starting quarterback means stepping into the role of team leader. Manning's time on the bench built his connection with teammates, but now he has to shift from being one of the guys to being the guy.

"Now, you kind of get to lead the whole group," Manning said of the changes in his role. "You spend time with the defense, the o-line. Last year, I was taking notes from Quinn, seeing how he did it and find my role. Now, I can take full gauge and take as much time as I can in the offseason with everyone. ... I think you've got to walk the walk first. I think, as much as it wasn't always fun sitting those two years, I think I got a lot of respect from my teammates. Now, I come at it from a place of love, not just being a turd."

Finding balance between college student and football player

While college football has become more of a business in recent years, with players receiving massive NIL deals, the teams are groups of young men in their late teens and early 20s.

Manning spoke to the importance of finding a balance between his role as the starting quarterback at the University of Texas and being a 21-year-old living the college experience, including how he spent time in the offseason.

"[My family] went to Africa without me," Manning joked. "I went to San Diego with my three best friends from high school. We had a good time, went to a Padres game, played some golf, hit the town. It was fun. It was good to get away from everything. I think balance is key. I'm going to continue to have that in the season. That's a big thing for me."

Manning will never get to experience college life as a "normal" student, of course. Even while sitting behind Ewers, extra attention was omnipresent even as Manning simply walked to class.

"It was kind of frustrating because I hadn't done anything yet, but. I was taking pictures with people going to class," Manning said. "I would always call my mom and pretend I was on the phone going to class. That was kind of the first time I was like, 'Wow, this is different from high school where no one cared about me.'"