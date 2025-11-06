No quarterback in the country came into the 2025 college football season with more attention than Arch Manning, and his first season as the starter at Texas got off to a rough start.

As the year progressed, he and the Longhorns settled in and improved to 7-2 with a No. 11 ranking in the first College Football Playoff Top 25. They still have a chance to achieve their preseason goal of winning a title. Throughout this rollercoaster ride of a season, Manning's famous family watched the ups and downs alongside the rest of the country.

While you'd think their experience with Peyton and Eli would made it easier to deal with the emotions of watching Arch on Saturdays, his grandparents Archie and Olivia told Kay Adams Arch proves for a more nerve-wracking experience.

"I think I'm more nervous for my grandson than I ever was for my boys," Olivia said. "Or my husband [laughs]."

"I don't know why -- it should really be no different to me," Archie added. "I dealt with it when the boys played. I was a little superstitious at times. ... I hadn't been doin' that with Arch, I hadn't been to but one game, so I've been home. But it's hard. It's really hard. We pull for him so hard and they've had some protection problems this year and struggled in a few games, but we're proud of him and he's handled everything really well."

It's probably gotten a bit easier of late as Arch and the Texas offense started to play better. Manning has thrown for over 300 yards in back-to-back games for the first time in his career, as Steve Sarkisian seems to be doing a better job putting his young quarterback in positions to succeed and getting into plays that are better suited for his current skillset.

Manning's progress will be put to quite the test in the final three games of the regular season, as the Longhorns visit No. 5 Georgia after a bye week and then close the season by hosting No. 3 Texas A&M. If Manning can help lead Texas to upsets in those games, all the struggles early in the season will be forgotten and the hype train will rev back up.

His grandparents will be right alongside Texas fans in riding the rollercoaster that has been this Horns season and hoping it finishes with a flourish.