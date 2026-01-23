Texas quarterback Arch Manning will be limited for offseason workouts after undergoing foot surgery, the school announced on Friday. The Longhorns described the procedure as "minor" and "preventative," and Manning is expected to be ready for spring practice. The surgery repaired a previous injury to Manning's foot.

"Arch Manning underwent minor foot surgery this week as a preventative measure to address a previous injury," Texas said in a statement. "He will be limited during off-season workouts but is expected back during spring football."

After entering the 2024 season as a Heisman Trophy favorite on the preseason No. 1 team, Manning got off to a slow start. However, Manning found his groove in the second half of the season and his numbers reflected a major turnaround. In the last six games, which included wins over Texas A&M and Michigan, Manning completed 62.3% of his passes for 1,714 yards, 14 touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed for 206 yards and five scores.

Arch's father, Cooper Manning, recently spoke with CBS Sports and described what it was like to watch his son grow exponentially from Week 1 through bowl season.

"I was really glad to see him get better every week," Cooper Manning said. "I think your confidence grows as you play more games. You learn how to win some games in the fourth quarter, and maybe when you didn't have your best stuff. I think it's fun to watch your kids mature, but it's also fun to watch an athlete mature and start playing their best football as the season ends."

That late surge has already elevated expectations for the Longhorns' 2026 season. Texas has the third-best odds to win the national championship (+700), tied with Indiana, per FanDuel Sportsbook. When it comes to Heisman Trophy odds, Manning (+800) is tied atop the odds board with Notre Dame quarterback C.J. Carr.

Manning wasn't the only Texas player to undergo a recent surgery. Five other players -- defensive back Xavier Filsaime (shoulder), tackle Trevor Goosby (shoulder), receiver Emmett Mosley V (ankle), linebacker Ty'Anthony Smith (shoulder) and receiver Ryan Wingo (wrist) -- had offseason surgeries but are expected to return in time for the start of the 2026 season. Goosby is a starter at left tackle for the Longhorns while Wingo and Mosley are the team's top two returning receivers.

Texas went 10-3 this season and came in at No. 2 in CBS Sports' way-too-early top 25 for the 2026 season.