Texas quarterback Arch Manning exited his team's win over Mississippi State on Saturday following the first play of overtime after appearing to hit his head on the turf. Manning scrambled for a 13-yard gain on the play and was met by a defender when going down. Manning was shown walking off the field with trainers and going into the medical tent. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian had no update on Manning's status after the game.

Following Manning's exit, Matthew Caldwell entered the game and threw what proved to be the winning touchdown pass -- a 10-yard strike to Emmett Mosley V. The Texas defense then got the stop it needed on the subsequent possession to get out of Starkville with a 45-38 win.

Manning was banged up earlier in the game as well. He walked off the field and into the medical tent following a first-quarter touchdown run but was able to come back in the game on the following drive. The No. 22 Longhorns trailed by as many as 17 points in the fourth quarter, but Manning helped lead his team back.

The biggest play of the game came on special teams, however. Texas tied the game at 38 and sent the game to overtime after Ryan Niblett returned a kick 79 yards with 1:47 to play in the fourth. The Longhorns then won it in overtime to 6-2 overall and 3-1 in SEC play. It was Texas' second straight overtime road victory. The Longhorns beat Kentucky 16-13 last week.

Manning was having a career day before exiting the game. The former No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 recruiting cycle by 247Sports completed 29 of 46 attempts for 346 yards and three touchdowns, and also added a 3-yard rushing touchdown on the ground to open the scoring for the Longhorns.