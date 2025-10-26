Texas quarterback Arch Manning suffered a concussion during overtime of the Longhorns' 45-38 win over Mississippi State on Saturday night, Horns247 reports, after his head made contact with the turf at the end of a 13-yard scramble. Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian offered no update post-game, saying "we'll find out more when we get back to Austin" before moving on to questions.

According to Horns247 through sources, Manning will be reevaluated Sunday and Sarkisian is expected to provide an update on his quarterback during Monday's regularly-scheduled availability.

Manning knifed his way through the heart of Mississippi State's defense in the extra session with the score tied at 38 before he was tackled by Bulldogs safety Isaac Smith and defensive lineman Kedrick Bingley-Jones, who hit him from behind.

Manning tried to get up with the help of Texas offensive tackle Brandon Baker before motioning for trainers from a seated position on the turf. Matthew Caldwell, Manning's backup, threw a 10-yard touchdown pass on the possession to Emmett Mosley V that was the eventual game-winning score.

Manning had previously led a 17-point comeback in the fourth quarter to force overtime on the road after the Longhorns trailed 38-21. Texas is the first SEC team to overcome a 17-point deficit in the final frame to win since 2013.

Manning finished with his best game as a collegian, completing 29 of 46 attempts for 346 yards and three touchdowns to go along with a score on the ground.

Concussion protocol

According to the university's concussion management plan, post-concussion management is directed by the team physician and the need for initial physical and cognitive rest will be determined based on individual serial assessments, concussion history, modifying factors and specific needs of the student-athlete.

Final authority for "return to play" resides with the Longhorns' team physician. The NCAA's concussion safety protocol management mandates Manning would need to be cleared by medical personnel before returning to play.

This week's first availability report for Vanderbilt-Texas comes out Wednesday, followed by status updates each day leading up to gameday.

At 6-2 overall and 3-1 in conference play, Texas enters a pivotal final stretch beginning with next weekend's tilt against the 10th-ranked Commodores at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium. Sarkisian's team is off the following week before traveling to fifth-ranked Georgia, hosting Arkansas and then entertaining the SEC's lone unbeaten, Texas A&M, in the regular-season finale on Nov. 28.

Winning out from here would not only guarantee a third consecutive playoff appearance for the Longhorns, but would but a ticket to Atlanta in the SEC Championship Game.