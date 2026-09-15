Texas quarterback Arch Manning went viral on social media after laughing at a controversial AI-generated video during a media availability.

Manning, 22, was riffing with reporters during an availability on Monday and was asked about seeing clips of the mayhem following Texas's historic win over No. 1 Ohio State on Saturday. One reporter asked about whether he saw any of the AI edits going around social media.

"I saw a few AI edits but that's about it," Manning said with a laugh. "I saw an AI edit of Sark's interview. Of him slapping [reporter] Holly Rowe? Yeah, it's hilarious."

A tangible portion of the Texas press corps, which includes print and television, can be heard laughing along while Manning delivered his response. Evan Vieth, the reporter who asked Manning the question, tweeted the video with the added caption that Manning's answer was "gold." The video quickly went viral Monday evening and as of Tuesday morning has been viewed more than 20 million times.

During the game on Saturday, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian walked away from the traditional postgame interview with reporter Holly Rowe, yelling "Texas fight! Hook 'em!" and running off. Rowe was visibly annoyed after the fact.

In response, a social media user AI generated a revolting video of Sarkisian turning back and slapping Rowe in the face and yelling at the camera. The video went viral, but received many more views after Manning brought attention with his comments.

AI videos and edits have become common on major social media sites over the past several years following growth of the technology. They are often used to spread misinformation or make jokes at the expense of their subjects.

Sarkisian also ran away from reporter Laura Rutledge at halftime, claiming that they made him wait too long. Rutledge said on the broadcast that he apologized to her at the time before running off, and that a technical issue was to blame after Ohio State coach Ryan Day's interview prior. ESPN issued via Rutledge a public apology to Sarkisian to begin the third quarter, shouldering the blame for the technical issues.

Texas was trailing 20-3 at the time before coming back to win 24-23, the biggest comeback of the 21st century against an AP No. 1 team.