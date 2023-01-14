Getting used to college and all of the new places to go and things to carry around campus can be tough for any incoming freshman and new Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning is no exception. The heir apparent in the first family of quarterbacking became the subject of a viral social media post this week after another student discovered Manning's lost student ID on campus. Manning, the grandson of Archie Manning and the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, began his first semester at Texas this week as an early enrollee.

A fellow student who found the ID -- which includes Arch's full name, "Archibald" -- said in a Snapchat post that they took the lost ID to the South End Zone building at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. But not before asking the Longhorns' quarterback of the future exactly what he was doing misplacing his ID.

Given his last name and family legacy, Manning begins his student life and playing career at UT with astronomical expectations to elevate a Longhorns program that has not won a national championship since 2005, but which has shown some progress in the past two years under head coach Steve Sarkisian. The Longhorns improved to 8-5 in 2022 with a 6-3 record in the Big 12, but lost several close games and finished their year with a loss to Washington in the Alamo Bowl.