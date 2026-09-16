How far should a college football coach go to protect his players?

That's a question Steve Sarkisian must answer this week amid backlash involving Arch Manning, who laughed at an AI-generated video depicting the Texas coach slapping ESPN reporter Holly Rowe following Saturday night's comeback win over then-No. 1 Ohio State.

Manning has since apologized, but the controversy has not disappeared, and Sarkisian is missing an opportunity to protect his star quarterback from an avalanche of bad headlines -- the New York Times, Good Morning America -- by issuing an apology of his own and taking some of the oxygen away from the Manning controversy. Sarkisian has to own how he handled his moment with Rowe, but had he or Texas handled the aftermath of that strange moment better, the focus still would have been on the school's thrilling comeback over Ohio State instead of the star quarterback stepping in it.

When Sarkisian chose to blow off his ESPN interview, he let the internet have its way. The 22-year-old Manning, immaturely, put himself in the crossfire when he offered up how "hilarious" he found an AI-generated video of his coach slapping Rowe.

Manning said Tuesday in a note posted on his Instagram story that he was "deeply sorry" and that he knows his "words and actions were hurtful to a lot of people," especially Rowe.

And now it may be time for Sarkisian to take some of the spotlight off Manning with an apology of his own.

Sarkisian did not address blowing off his postgame interview with Rowe during his availability on Monday after yelling "Texas Fight, Hook 'em!" prior to storming off in celebration.

It's important for Sarkisian to not only protect Manning's well-being but also admit fault for his actions while relaying that proper steps are being taken to ensure his players are more respectful toward the seriousness of violence against women.

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This is a learning experience for Manning, a teachable moment, and Sarkisian could've also handled his interview with Rowe with more professionalism.

Sarkisian has not said this, nor has Texas commented, but he may still have been perturbed by a halftime interview with Laura Rutledge that never happened. Rutledge said Sarkisian waited for the broadcast, but eventually had to go be with his team.

"I do want to make sure we clear something up. [Steve Sarkisian] did decline the interview at the half," Rutledge said on air. "He had waited a long time, been very patient with some technical issues that we had. He apologized to us. We should be apologizing to him, which we did."

Sarkisian has routinely defended Manning previously

Prior to his first start last season, Sarkisian said it was unfair to label his five-star signal caller with the "greatest ever or bust" narrative and detailed the work ethic and talent he saw in practice every day.

"You know, we visit a fair amount to make sure that what frame of mind is he in, where I think he performs the best," Sarkisian said. "This is going to be a long season, and unfortunately, we live in a world of he's the greatest ever, or is going to be a bust. And there's not a lot of in between. And it's kind of like where we are as a team. We're either going to be national champs or we're going to be a bust."

Then, after a slow start, Sarkisian expressed confidence in Manning and pounded the table for his quarterback down the stretch when the Longhorns finished the regular season as one of college football's hottest teams.

He mentioned last season's adversity as a milestone for the Longhorns' leader on Saturday night, and said the vitriol directed at Manning likely helped him against the Buckeyes.

"I did not want to come in here after a loss at home to Ohio State and have y'all (media) telling me we're not good and all this stuff. I could not let that happen," Manning said after leading three touchdown drives in the decisive final quarter. "So, I think that was going through the back of my mind -- like, let's not let that happen."