Could Arch Manning turn down the NFL, return to Texas in 2027? Steve Sarkisian 'wouldn't be surprised'

As one of the premier prospects in the 2027 NFL Draft conversation, Texas quarterback Arch Manning enters this season with a clear objective: deliver a national championship to the Texas Longhorns and leave Austin as a multi-year starter with a legacy that matches the hype surrounding his name.

The expectation in most NFL circles is that Manning will ultimately position himself for the 2027 draft after what would be a redshirt junior season this fall. That timeline has long felt like the natural runway for a quarterback of his pedigree.

But inside the building, Steve Sarkisian isn't entirely convinced the story ends that quickly.

Texas eyes bounceback in 2026: Longhorns reload around Arch Manning after missing CFP mark in 2025 season Richard Johnson

The Texas coach has been deliberate in how he frames Manning's development, emphasizing growth, command of the offense, and the value of sustained starting experience in a system that demands precision and decision-making at every level. And in that context, Sarkisian's messaging leaves room for interpretation -- and potentially, an extended college timeline that stretches beyond Manning's conventional draft arc.

"We haven't had the discussion, but I would tell you I would not be surprised (if he returned)," Sarkisian said recently during an appearance on Up and Adams. "I think Arch really loves college football, I really do. I think he loves the University of Texas. He does pretty good through NIL. He's got some pretty good endorsements going right now, which is a credit to him, and obviously, the lineage of the last name and the brand of Texas, all those things coming together.

"But again on the same token, I wouldn't be surprised if he declares and decides to go to the draft. I think some of that is dependent on how we play as a team this fall, how he plays individually. Knock on wood, injury-free football and things like that. Again, that's not our focus. (We're) Getting ready for the season. Texas State in Week 1, then Ohio State and so forth. We haven't really had any dialogue about it, but to your point, I wouldn't be surprised. He loves college."

Manning's first season as the Texas starter in 2025 was one that sizzled down the stretch as he threw for 3,163 yards, 26 touchdowns and seven interceptions to go along with 399 yards rushing and 10 scores. The Longhorns finished 9-3 and missed their third consecutive College Football Playoff appearance before winning their 10th game against Michigan in the Citrus Bowl.

That's where things get interesting for Texas. Manning isn't just managing expectations tied to his last name; he's operating in an era where NIL leverage, roster stability and championship contention can reshape even the most predictable career paths. If Texas continues trending as a legitimate national title threat, the incentive to run it back becomes harder to ignore when it's decision time.

Benefits of Manning's potential 2027 return

The conversation around Manning's timeline at Texas spiked in December when he announced a return for his junior season despite being draft-eligible — three years removed from being the 2023 class's No. 1 prospect. Sarkisian's system has proven to consistently elevate quarterback play, but it also rewards rhythm, timing, and full command of the structure — none of which are instant-gratification traits.

For Manning, who entered college with an unmatched pedigree and expectation, the developmental runway has always mattered as much as the spotlight. There's also the simple reality of opportunity cost. Even with flashes of arm talent and elite athletic upside on the move, Manning hadn't reached the point where leaving early was a foregone conclusion last season, given his lack of career starts.

In today's NIL-driven landscape, staying in Austin offers significant financial upside and the chance to build something tangible within a program firmly in national title contention, though being projected as the potential No. 1 overall selection dampens the NIL positives a bit.

NFL teams draft quarterbacks on projection, but also demand proof of mastery. Two more seasons would give Manning the chance to accumulate expansive experience and production, refine pocket command and operate as a seasoned starter rather than a two-and-out prospect as QB1.

That distinction matters enormously when evaluating long-term franchise investments, but again, this is a Manning we're talking about, and that name alone carries significant weight in NFL war rooms regardless of his performance in the coming months. Sarkisian's track record of quarterback development and offensive design give Manning a structure in which he can grow.