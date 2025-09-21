Arch Manning looked down on a hapless Sam Houston defender after a first-half touchdown run Saturday night and needed to be calmed down by officials to avoid being flagged. For the first time all season, the Texas quarterback was playing loose and comfortable, not pressing the way he previously looked during his first three starts.

The Longhorns' series of get-right games coming after the season-opening loss at Ohio State are officially over following their blowout win over the Bearkats. It was rhythmic showing from Manning and the first-team offense that was desperately needed for a team working on their confidence approaching next week's SEC opener at Florida.

Manning was 18 of 21 for 309 yards and three touchdowns through 2.5 quarters before heading to the bench, spraying it around to seven different targets including two scoring hookups with Ryan Wingo. Texas cashed in with touchdowns on six of Manning's seven total possessions and pitched in a 29-yard field goal from Mason Shipley on the other.

College football winners, losers in Week 4: Oklahoma wreaking havoc up front, seat grows red-hot at Wisconsin Shehan Jeyarajah

No three-and-outs. No strings of errant throws. No ill-fated throws into coverage that were picked off by the other team.

This is what Steve Sarkisian wanted to see from his quarterback, whom he said earlier this week would benefit long term from adversity amid the offense's struggles early this season.

"Different things require different things to get the point across," Sarkisian said after last week's so-so effort from Manning against UTEP. "We handled it accordingly and we'll handle it accordingly this week and expect him to come out and have a great game Saturday."

Winless Sam Houston came into the contest ranked 126th nationally in total defense and 130th in scoring defense, so there might not be much usable tape from this one. That said, Manning needed to see completions and chunk plays on behalf of his arm and execution and he delivered.

And if he regresses to what we've seen more often than not this fall in next week's game with the Gators, boo birds will be back along with questions surrounding this offense and where it's headed under his tutelage.

Longhorns' upcoming SEC schedule

After traveling to Gainesville, Florida, Texas will entertain unbeaten Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl in a nationally ranked showdown before breathers against Kentucky and Mississippi State prior to a defining final group of games that will include Vanderbilt, Georgia and Texas A&M.

Last season, the Longhorns' win over the Aggies at Kyle Field clinched a spot in the SEC Championship Game. If all goes well for both teams moving forward, there's a chance that scenario unfolds again or the stakes could offer playoff-seeding intrigue. Texas A&M is unbeaten following last week's win at Notre Dame and host Auburn in Week 5.

Now, none of those contests down the stretch will matter if the Longhorns are beaten up by the struggling Gators or stub their toes against the Wildcats or Bulldogs. The rivalry matchup with the Sooners is a toss-up and should be one of college football's most-anticipated that weekend to open October.

Texas fell out of CBS Sports' updated playoff projection last week given Manning's inconsistencies and another expected loss or two coming the Longhorns' way during conference play. The Texas offense will need to make more confident, competitive strides in the coming weeks to warrant a spot back in the national championship conversation.

And it all starts with Manning.