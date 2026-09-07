Every quarterback will take a few hits in his career. Those hits don't typically come in the tunnel as a quarterback is jogging onto the field, but as Arch Manning found out in Week 1, you have to keep your head on a swivel at all times.

Prior to the Longhorns' blowout win over Texas State on Saturday, Manning was running through the smoke during the pregame festivities when he suddenly hit the deck. As Manning was running past -- with a cameraman hot on his heels -- a fan reached out and grabbed his throwing arm.

Manning lost his balance and disappeared into the fog. Fortunately for Texas, Manning popped up and carried on without a scratch.

During his media availability on Monday, Manning took the incident in stride. He joked that the hit helped him get locked in before kickoff.

"It was definitely a little bit of a shock," Manning said. "I was definitely thrown off. It's hard to see in that smoke. It's a little deceiving. It was good to get my first hit before the game started and get ready to roll."

Although, based on his play, Manning might not have been joking. He torched the Bobcats for 305 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in a dominant 59-7 victory.

With No. 1 Ohio State visiting Austin on Saturday, Manning will face a much bigger test than the one the Bobcats presented last week. After struggling against the Buckeyes in Columbus last year, Manning is ready to turn the page.

"It was rough film to watch," Manning said. "I don't like watching it that much."

Just to be safe, Texas may want to keep Manning upright prior to the game this time. He'll be under enough duress once the action gets underway.