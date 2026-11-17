Texas quarterback Arch Manning remains undecided on his plans for the 2027 season with another year of eligibility remaining, but says he'll participate in Senior Day activities when the Longhorns host Arkansas on Saturday.

"Yeah, I mean, he (Texas center Connor Robertson) did it last year. I'm doing it," Manning said Monday. "I'm a senior, so I'm gonna do it."

Manning is not projected as a first-round pick in CBS Sports' latest 2027 NFL Draft mock this week despite six quarterbacks expected to come off the board on Day 1. The tentative expectation inside the Texas program is that Manning will declare after the College Football Playoff, but that's not set in stone just yet.

His options include returning to Texas for another campaign, entering the draft or potentially leaving the program for the transfer portal as one of the cycle's top prospects.

Sporting a 5-0 record against ranked teams this season, Manning has helped Texas win four straight games entering the home stretch, including the fourth-quarter comeback at LSU over the weekend. Manning's 4-yard touchdown pass to Raleek Brown in the final seconds was a signature moment for the former five-star, whose family was in attendance and watched the Longhorns improve to 8-2 overall this season.

Manning's been inconsistent at times as a passer and had three interceptions against the Tigers before his late-game heroics. He's thrown for 2,198 yards with 19 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season, to go along with three scores on the ground.

Projecting every SEC starting quarterback for the 2027 college football season Brad Crawford

"Honestly, I wish he wasn't so hard on himself," Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said this week. "I tell him that all the time. I wish sometimes we were a little better around him. You know, the one interception, I mean, he gets hit right in the face as he's trying to throw a ball, and it gets intercepted. On the other one, he's getting horse-collar tackled, and the ball doesn't come out. It doesn't get called, and so sometimes things don't go your way.

"But the one thing I know about this guy, he's tough as nails, and he's got a competitive spirit that, shoot, I wish I had sometimes. I mean, this guy continues to dust himself off, get back up, and go back and compete. And in that environment, Saturday night after throwing three interceptions, that was not easy to do. And for him to be able to do that, that's a trait not many have, and not many even know if they have it yet or not."

At one point this season, Manning was nearly benched in favor of backup KJ Lacey after consecutive losses and second-half miscues against Oklahoma and Florida. However, Manning responded by helping his team beat Ole Miss and enjoyed consecutive three-touchdown outings against Mississippi State and Missouri prior to the Week 11 trip to Baton Rouge.

"I think it comes down to just executing one play at a time," Manning said on the Longhorns' success late at LSU. "I thought I could have done a lot better job just moving the ball forward, taking the easy stuff. But credit to them, they had a good plan. They played well, but we'll play better going forward. I'm fully confident in that."

With two more wins this season, Texas essentially locks in a first-round home in the CFP, or could get a top-4 seed depending on how conference championship races shake out within the Power Four.

There's still a path for the Longhorns to reach the SEC Championship Game, too. If Texas and Alabama win out and finish tied for second, the Longhorns will get the bid to Atlanta due to a 4-0 record against common opponents. If Texas and Tennessee win out and finish in a tie for second, the Longhorns hold the tiebreaker edge due to a head-to-head in September.