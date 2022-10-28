Arch Manning, the No. 1 overall quarterback prospect in the 2023 class, will enroll at Texas early for the spring semester, according to The Athletic. Manning is scheduled to join the program in January 2023 and participate in spring drills ahead of the 2023 football season.

Manning, a consensus five-star in the Class of 2023 and one of the top quarterback recruits of the past 15 years, committed to Texas on June 23 after a heralded recruiting process. The Isidore Newman (Louisiana) product strongly considered Alabama, Georgia and Ole Miss, but ultimately departed from his family lineage and opted to help usher Texas into the SEC.

The senior is currently putting the finishing touches on a legendary career at the same high school his uncles, Peyton and Eli, starred before going onto much success at the collegiate and NFL levels. Arch passed Eli to take over the top spot on the career passing yardage list, and then surpassed Peyton for the career touchdowns mark.

Enrolling early has become a virtual prerequisite for talented signal-callers as they try to integrate themselves on campus and compete for playing time. Manning has his work cut out to get on the field as a true freshman, however. Depending on transfers, the Longhorns could boast perhaps the most talented quarterback room in the country in 2023.

Current starter Quinn Ewers joins Vince Young as the only quarterbacks in the history of the 247Sports ratings to earn a perfect 1.0000 grade, and he has already flexed his limitless potential in his first season starting for the Longhorns. Backup Hudson Card was a top-100 recruit who has more than 1,500 yards passing to his name. Maalik Murphy rated as the No. 12 quarterback in the Class of 2022, while Austin native Charles Wright should also provide depth.

While things are always subject to change in high school recruiting, Manning's plans help assuage any fears that the star quarterback could depart the recruiting class after a shaky 5-3 start to the 2022 season. The Longhorns have blown leads in the second half of each loss, including a 17-0 run surrendered against No. 9 Oklahoma State in their most recent game.