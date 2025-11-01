Texas quarterback Arch Manning had quite the week. It started with him in concussion protocol after a rough hit the week before against Mississippi State. Then it took another turn when he was caught in a viral photo at a traffic stop before he finished the week by leading the No. 20 Longhorns to a 34-31 win over No. 9 Vanderbilt on Saturday.

The photo, which surfaced earlier in the week, appeared to show Manning pulled over near campus in a black GMC Denali. After throwing for three touchdowns in the win, he laughed off the moment and explained what happened.

"It was a crosswalk that was solid red. I didn't think there was anyone around so I went," Manning said, via CBS Sports' Chris Hummer. "I guess there was someone around."

Between concussion check-ins and a run-in with campus police, the sophomore still managed one of his best performances of the season -- completing 25 of 33 passes for 328 yards with no interceptions.

"I do think he's grown up," Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said postgame. "He just looks so much more mature. He looks so much more poised. He looks so much more confident and he's got a lot more trust in those guys around him. I think that continuity of playing with him more and more and more. Just his ability to manage the game, change protections and work the shot-clock and take the shots when they're there and check the ball down when the check-downs were there. ... Very proud of him. It's been a long year. He's been through a lot and so for him to have some of the success he's having right now -- he deserves it."

Manning had been cleared to play Friday after spending much of the week in concussion protocol. He sustained the injury in last week's 45-38 overtime win when his helmet hit the turf on a 13-yard scramble late in the game. He was evaluated immediately and did not return.

Sarkisian told ESPN's Molly McGrath Friday afternoon that Manning had not experienced any setbacks or symptoms during the week, and was set to meet with doctors Saturday morning for a final evaluation before kickoff.

By the end of the week, he had passed all tests and was removed from the injury report, setting up his strong return Saturday -- a timely boost as Texas notched its second top-10 win and stayed firmly in the SEC title hunt.