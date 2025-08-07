Various way-too-early 2026 NFL mock drafts have included Texas quarterback Arch Manning in the first round, which means the first-year starter for the Longhorns would have to leave school a year early for that to come to fruition.

Archie Manning, Arch's grandfather and a member of the New Orleans Saints' Ring of Honor, is warning teams planning to tank for his grandson not to get their hopes up.

"Arch isn't going to do that," Archie Manning told Texas Monthly this week of the possibility Arch declares early. "He'll be at Texas."

Archie Manning's opinion is a bit more direct than one he gave in December 2024, when he said he "hoped" that his grandson would finish out his career with the Longhorns.

Manning's one of the betting favorites to be selected No. 1 next April, but he declined commenting on the possibility earlier this summer at SEC Media Days.

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam downplays Arch Manning narrative ahead of 2026 NFL Draft Brad Crawford

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam downplayed the popular narrative that the franchise has its eyes on Manning last month. Haslam acknowledged his relationship with the Manning family as a Tennessee alumnus, but stopped short of speculating on rumors of his franchise's plan next spring.

Manning will be three years removed from being high school football's top prospect in the 2023 cycle following the upcoming campaign at Texas and would be draft-eligible after the season.

"I think if you know the Manning family, I would bet that -- and I don't know Arch at all -- I would bet he stays in college two years," Haslam said, via ESPN. "So, I don't even really think that's worth discussing."

Haslam previously tried to convince Arch's uncle, Peyton Manning, to join Cleveland's front office in an executive role after retirement and the pair remains close, along with Archie Manning.

Saints buzz will continue

The obvious New Orleans tie to the Manning comes courtesy of Archie, who moved his family from Mississippi to Louisiana when he became starting quarterback of the Saints in 1971. Manning's No. 8 is not officially retired by the franchise, but has not been issued since he left in 1982.

Peyton, Eli and Cooper Manning all grew up in New Orleans and attended Isidore Newman School, as did Arch, Cooper's son. Arch has been projected as a future first-rounder since 2022 via 247Sports national recruiting analyst Cooper Petagna, who's worked on several personnel staffs around college football.

In his initial scouting report of Manning, Petagna noted the quarterback's elite arm strength, "outstanding touch" and clean feet in the pocket. Manning's NFL player comparison according to Petagna? Cincinnati's Joe Burrow.

Prove it time for Manning

Despite two career starts and only 95 pass attempts the last two seasons behind Quinn Ewers at Texas, Manning is the Heisman frontrunner in 2025 according to oddsmakers. Manning laughed off sizable expectations last month in Atlanta as one of the faces of the program.

"I'm not really sure how they got these opinions because I've only played in, what? Two games?" Manning said. "I guess it's nice of them to say, but it doesn't mean anything. Talk is cheap, I've got to go prove it."

Since the start of offseason workouts and spring practice, Manning has assumed a leadership role for the Longhorns. Texas has rebuilt its offensive line following NFL Draft departures, expects a breakout campaign from sophomore wideout and former five-star Ryan Wingo and has enough elite pieces on defenses to potentially win the SEC this fall.

If all goes according to plan, Manning will be a featured star for a national title contender at a program that's made consecutive playoff semifinal appearances.

"Last year, I was taking notes from Quinn, seeing how he did it and find my role. Now, I can take full gauge and take as much time as I can in the offseason with everyone," Manning said at SEC Media Days. "I think you've got to walk the walk first. I think, as much as it wasn't always fun sitting those two years, I think I got a lot of respect from my teammates. Now, I come at it from a place of love, not just being a turd."