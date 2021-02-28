LSU transfer Arik Gilbert apparently won't be attending Florida after all. The former No. 1 tight end recruit from the class of 2020 announced Sunday via Twitter that he is reentering the transfer portal after committing to Florida on Jan. 31 following one season with the Tigers.

"I have decided to decommit from the university of Florida and re-enter the portal," Gilbert wrote Sunday. "I will not be announcing my final decision until i am enrolled into school and on campus."

Gilbert would likely have played a key role in helping the Gators replace the production of star tight end Kyle Pitts, who is heading to the NFL Draft after catching 12 touchdown passes in just eight games for Florida as a junior in the 2020 season. Gilbert proved to be a solid option in the passing game for LSU as a freshman, making 35 catches for 368 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games.

That production came even as the Tigers struggled to find continuity at quarterback during a 5-5 season. Upon entering the transfer portal in early January, the Marietta, Georgia, native immediately became one of the top commodities on the transfer market. During his initial recruitment, Gilbert was ranked the No. 5 overall player at any position in the 2020 class by the 247Sports Composite and had an extensive offer list from many of the nation's top programs.

A few weeks after entering the portal, Gilbert announced his commitment to Florida, writing that "this is the best situation for me and I'm excited to join the family." But in the weeks since, something apparently changed. Now, Gilbert will be on the move again.