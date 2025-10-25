Arik Gilbert, a former five-star recruit who spent time at LSU, Georgia and Nebraska, was arrested in Georgia on allegations of shoplifting and obstruction, according to Chatham County jail records. The bond for the current redshirt sophomore at Savannah State has been set at $3,500.

The arrest marks the latest legal setback for Gilbert, whose once-promising football career has been overshadowed by repeated off-field issues and multiple transfers. The former Gatorade National Player of the Year was arrested in 2023 for alleged burglary of a liquor and vape shop while a member of the Cornhuskers, though a no-contest plea eventually reduced the charges to trespassing and criminal mischief. Weeks later, he was arrested again in Lumpkin County, Georgia, in connection with a separate smash-and-grab burglary and on suspicion of obstructing officers.

Gilbert's college career began with significant promise at LSU, where he caught 35 passes for 368 yards and two touchdowns in eight games as a freshman. He initially announced a transfer to Florida in early 2021 before ultimately joining Georgia later that year. At Georgia, Gilbert did not appear during the 2021 season but returned in 2022, playing in three games and recording two receptions for 16 yards and a touchdown. He later transferred to Nebraska ahead of the 2023 season but never suited up for the Huskers.

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule said at the time of Gilbert's earlier arrests that he was "really disappointed" but "really sad for him," noting the program's efforts to support the tight end through his personal struggles.

Now at Savannah State, Gilbert has appeared in six games this season, recording 19 catches for 258 yards and a touchdown.

Gilbert rated as the No. 10 overall prospect and No. 1 tight end in the 2020 recruiting class coming out of Marietta (Georgia).