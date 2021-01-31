Florida landed a commitment on Sunday from LSU transfer tight end Arik Gilbert, who was the nation's No. 1 tight end prospect in the 2020 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Gilbert made 35 catches for 368 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games for the Tigers as a freshman.

"After careful consideration I have decided to commit to the University of Florida," Gilbert wrote in a message posted to Twitter. "This is the best situation for me and I'm excited to join the family."

Landing Gilbert should go a long way toward helping the Gators replace star tight end Kyle Pitts, who is heading to the NFL Draft after catching 12 touchdowns passes in just eight games for Florida as a junior in the 2020 season. When Gilbert entered the transfer portal in early January, he immediately became one of the top commodities on the transfer market.

The Marietta, Georgia, native was ranked the No. 5 overall player at any position in the 2020 class by the 247Sports Composite and had an extensive offer list from many of the nation's top programs. Gilbert lived up to the hype with LSU this past season, despite the fact that the Tigers struggled to get consistent quarterback play while replacing Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow.

Gilbert's status in Baton Rouge came into question late in the season, however, as 247Sports reported that he missed practice and was considering leaving the program. He will be returning to Baton Rouge in October, though, as Florida is scheduled to play at LSU on Oct. 16.