Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin has tested positive for COVID-19, the university announced in a statement on Monday. Sumlin, 56, entered self-isolation immediately and has not experienced any symptoms. Meanwhile, contact tracing for those who have come into contact with Sumlin has begun.

"My family and I have been aggressive in our efforts to remain safe and healthy throughout the past seven months. My positive test result, while a shock, is a stark reminder of how we must all remain vigilant in our focus of hand washing, physical distancing and face coverings," Sumlin said in a statement. "I am feeling well and will be engaged in our ramp-up activities on a virtual basis until I complete the isolation protocol. I look forward to being back on field."

Sumlin is entering his third year with the Wildcats with a 9-15 record.

Other FBS head coaches to test positive for COVID-19 include Florida State's Mike Norvell and Toledo coach Jason Candle. Legendary former Seminoles coach Bobby Bowden also recently tested positive for the virus.

The Pac-12 initially canceled its football season scheduled for the fall due to insufficient testing and uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. The conference reversed course in September, however, and will play a seven-week schedule beginning on Nov. 7. Arizona begins its season at Utah that weekend.