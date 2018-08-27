Arizona dismisses LB who accused Texas A&M coaching staff of multiple NCAA violations

Linebacker Santonio Marchiol, who just last week alleged multiple NCAA violations against Texas A&M and new coach Jimbo Fisher, is no longer on the team at Arizona, according to first-year Wildcats coach Kevin Sumlin.

"He was informed this morning that he's no longer on the team," Sumlin told reporters on Monday.

Kevin Sumlin announces that linebacker Santino Marchiol is no longer with Arizona. pic.twitter.com/GEbCPpaBx6 — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) August 27, 2018

While Sumlin did not get into the details of the dismissal, a video surfaced last Friday of a person who appears to be Marchiol using the term "monkey" to describe multiple black players when he was at Texas A&M. Marchiol followed Sumlin, who was fired from A&M last season, to Arizona.

The Dallas Morning News reported that the 17-minute video appeared on a Hudl account linked to Marchiol. In the video, a voice believed to be Marchiol's uses the term to describe Aggies safety Keldrick Carper along with another player during an April scrimmage. That video has since been deleted.

Regarding the video's authenticity, that Sumlin announced Marchiol is no longer with the team speaks volumes.

Marchiol told USA Today last week that while at A&M, he was given cash by staff members to host prospects on unofficial visits. He also claimed the the new staff organized summer practices that were not permitted by NCAA rules and pushed him to work through an ankle injury. Arkansas-based attorney Thomas Mars has been representing Marchiol, who was using the allegations as a loophole to receive immediate eligibility to play at Arizona. Suffice to say, that will not be happening for Marchiol in 2018.