Arizona fires coach Rich Rodriguez amid misconduct allegations

Rich Rodriguez has been fired at Arizona, the school announced Tuesday night.

Earlier Tuesday, USA Today's Dan Wolken reported Arizona was "weighing whether to fire" Rodriguez with a decision expected soon." The Wildcats lost four of their last five games this season, but the report indicated that an off-field allegation regarding workplace conduct is also a part of the university's decision.

"After conducting a thorough evaluation of our football program and its leadership, both on and off the field, President [Robert] Robbins and I feel it is in the best interest of the University of Arizona and our athletics department to go in a new direction," athletic director Dave Heeke said in a release. "We'll move through the coaching search in an effort to identify a head coach that will build a solid foundation for our program and create an identity of Arizona football that the University, Tucson and Southern Arizona communities can be proud of. We're excited about the future of our football program and we look forward to introducing our new head coach at the completion of the search process."

In a letter sent to students, faculty and staff, Robins and Heeke explained "the decision is based on several factors, including the direction and climate of our football program." According to USA Today, a former administrative assistant threatened to file a lawsuit against Rodriguez after an outside investigation by the school into an allegation of sexual harassment and workplace misconduct found no wrongdoing on the part of the former Arizona coach. Rodriguez reportedly "cooperated fully" with the investigation, but if the lawsuit were to be filed, officials were worried that "it could bring significant negative publicity, particularly in the current national environment."

Here is how Robbins and Heeke broke the situation down.

In October 2017, the University's Office of Institutional Equity retained outside counsel to investigate allegations of sexual harassment against Mr. Rodriguez, after a former employee in the Department of Athletics alleged that Mr. Rodriguez harassed her on multiple occasions. Like all University employees, Mr. Rodriguez is entitled to a fair investigation and due process and at no time has the University believed that Mr. Rodriguez posed any danger to a member of the community. The law firm of Cohen Dowd Quigley was retained by the Office of Institutional Equity to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the allegations made by the former employee, and that investigation began in October. After her initial report to the University in October, the former employee retained counsel and declined multiple requests from the University to participate in the investigation into her allegations. In addition, she was unwilling to turn over communications that she alleged provided support for her allegations and recently filed a notice of a financial claim against Mr. Rodriguez. The investigation, which concluded on December 28, 2017, found that the original specific harassment allegations against Mr. Rodriguez could not be substantiated based on the evidence and witnesses available to it. However, Arizona Athletics did become aware of information, both before and during the investigation, which caused it to be concerned with the direction and climate of the football program. As a result, we have been reviewing the findings and deliberating our course of action. While this is a difficult decision, it is the right decision. And it is a decision that lives up to the core values of the University of Arizona.

Arizona and Rodriguez's attorney did offer comment to USA Today regarding the report.

Rodriguez, 54, had a 45-35 record in six seasons as the Wildcats coach, leading the team to five bowl games and one Pac-12 South title since arriving in Tucson. He was on Dennis Dodd's hot seat rankings to begin the 2017 season, though his status cooled due in large part to the emergence of quarterback Khalil Tate.

Arizona has said it will "honor the separation terms of his contract."