Arizona QB Khalil Tate sidelined with ankle injury, Rhett Rodriguez to start vs. UCLA

At least for the immediate future, Arizona is moving forward with quarterback Rhett Rodriguez as Khalil Tate recovers from an ankle injury he suffered in a Week 7 loss to Utah.

Wildcats coach Kevin Sumlin announced on Tuesday that Rodriguez, the son of ex-Arizona coach Rich Rodriguez, will start at UCLA on Saturday night. Tate left the Utah game in the first quarter after a sack. Tate remained on the sideline but did not return to the game. Rodriguez ended up finishing the 42-10 loss with 226 yards passing and a garbage-time touchdown.

Tate's injury is a bitter blow to what has been an already-disappointing season for an electrifying player. Tate, for multiple reasons, has never looked quite at home in the Wildcats' new offense under Sumlin, and has only rushed for 112 yards in seven games. For perspective, Tate had six straight games of at least 137 yards on the ground during his midseason tear in 2017.

Rodriguez, ironically enough, seems more suited for the offense Arizona runs now rather than the one his father made famous. Though UCLA is still at the bottom of the Pac-12 South, the Bruins got their first win in Week 7 and have steadily improved each week.