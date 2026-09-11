Arizona is adding some key players to the roster ahead of its Big 12 game against No. 15 BYU on Saturday. Running back Ismail Mahdi, linebacker Max Harris and punter Sullivan Moon will officially join the team after a Pima County judge granted them a temporary restraining order against the NCAA.

All three players were part of a lawsuit seeking a fifth year of eligibility. Now that all three have a TRO, they have been added to the official roster. Mahdi and Harris will travel to Provo, expected to play against the Cougars.

"The Arizona football program announced Friday that linebacker Max Harris, running back Ismail Mahdi and kicker Sullivan Moon have been cleared for competition," Arizona said in a statement. "Harris and Mahdi will travel with the team to Saturday's game against BYU."

Like many athletes in the class of 2022, Mahdi, Harris and Moon are taking advantage of rulings that give them an extra year of eligibility. Like the other three Power Four conferences, the Big 12 banned former professional athletes, but that doesn't apply to any of the players Arizona added.

Although Harris was briefly in rookie minicamp, none of the three players signed NFL contracts.

Mahdi and Harris, in particular, are significant additions for the Wildcats. Mahdi led the team in rushing last season with 859 yards, and he totaled five touchdowns. Harris was Arizona's third-leading tackler, and he registered 3.5 tackles for loss.

In the team's season-opening win over Northern Arizona, senior running back Kedrick Reescano served as the primary option in the backfield. After leading Arizona with nine rushing touchdowns last fall, Reescano ran the ball 10 times for 48 yards and two touchdowns against the Lumberjacks.

Linebackers Cooper Blomstrom and Chase Kennedy played alongside star Tae Brown in the opener. It's unclear exactly what Harris' role will be against BYU, but at the very least, he makes Arizona much deeper at that position.

Arizona loading up for critical conference game

This ruling couldn't have come any sooner for Arizona as it gears up for an important game against one of the Big 12 title favorites. The Wildcats enter a five-game losing streak against the Cougars, which includes a gut-wrenching 33-27 overtime defeat last year.

Mahdi should provide a nice complement to Reescano, who is more of a wrecking ball and short-yardage weapon. At 5-foot-8 and 185 pounds, Harris is a bit more agile, and he's capable of contributing as a pass-catcher here and there.

In last year's game against a physical BYU squad, Reescano got more run as he led the team with 13 carries for 90 yards and a score. Mahdi toted the ball just seven times for 21 yards. Harris, meanwhile, notched seven tackles on defense.

If it can pull off the upset on Saturday, Arizona will not only snap its losing streak to BYU, but it will also clear the path for an excellent start to the 2026 season. The Wildcats' next five matchups after BYU are very winnable, and they need to capitalize on that before reaching a home stretch that includes games against Texas Tech, Utah, Kansas State and Arizona State

Favorable stretch upcoming

It's easy to see why Arizona is doing everything it can to bolster its roster for this clash with BYU. The Wildcats will be in a great position to take an early lead in the conference standings with a victory.