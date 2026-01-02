The 17th-ranked Arizona Wildcats battle the SMU Mustangs in the 2026 Holiday Bowl on Friday night. Arizona is coming off a 23-7 win at Arizona State on Nov. 28, while SMU is coming off a 38-35 loss at California on Nov. 29. The Wildcats (9-3), who finished tied for fourth at 6-3 in the Big 12 Conference, have won five in a row. The Mustangs (8-4), who tied for second in the ACC at 6-2, are 1-0 against ranked teams this season.

Kickoff from Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego is at 8 p.m. ET. The all-time series is tied 1-1, with Arizona winning 28-6 in the last meeting in 1985. The Wildcats are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Arizona vs. SMU odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 51.5 via SportsLine consensus. Before making any SMU vs. Arizona picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, and it is 31-19 on its top-rated college football money-line picks since the beginning of the 2024 season.

Now, the model has set its sights on Arizona vs. SMU. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for SMU vs. Arizona:

Arizona vs. SMU spread Arizona -1.5 Arizona vs. SMU over/under 51.5 points Arizona vs. SMU money line SMU -111, Arizona -107 Arizona vs. SMU picks See picks at SportsLine Arizona vs. SMU streaming Fubo (Try for free)

How to make Arizona vs. SMU picks

After 10,000 simulations, SportsLine's model is going Over (51.5) on the total. The Over has hit in two of the last three games for the Mustangs.

The model has Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita passing for more than 260 yards and two touchdowns, while SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings will surpass 250 yards passing and two scores. The teams are projected to combine for 58 points as the Over clears in nearly 60% of simulations.

The model also says one side of the spread is the better value.

So who wins Arizona vs. SMU, and which side of the spread is the better value?