Arizona St. vs. Kent St.: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Arizona State vs. Kent State football game
Who's Playing
Arizona St. (home) vs. Kent St. (away)
Last Season Records: Arizona St. 7-5-0; Kent St. 2-10-0;
What to Know
Arizona St. and Kent St. are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 10 p.m. ET this coming Thursday at Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field. While Arizona St. was not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 7-5. Meanwhile, coming off of an uninspired 2-10 last-season record, Kent St. has set their aspirations higher this year.
Arizona St. has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A victory is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field, Arizona
- TV: Pac 12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Sun Devils are a big 25 point favorite against the Golden Flashes.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Sun Devils as a 26 point favorite.
Over/Under: 60
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for Prizes & Play Against Friends with College Pick'em
Watch This Game Live
-
Cincinnati vs. UCLA odds, Vegas picks
Former Vegas bookmaker Micah Roberts has his finger on the pulse of the UCLA Bruins
-
Best Week 1 college football picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 1 college football game 10,000 times
-
College football picks: Week 1 Friday
A closer look at the top games on the Friday slate in Week 1 of the 2019 college football season
-
Michigan State vs. Tulsa odds, picks
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of Michigan State football.
-
Wisconsin vs. USF odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Memphis vs. Wisconsin game 10,000 times
-
FSU-Boise moved to Tallahassee
The game was originally scheduled to be played in Jacksonville on Saturday night