Arizona St. vs. Kent St.: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Arizona St. (home) vs. Kent St. (away)

Last Season Records: Arizona St. 7-5-0; Kent St. 2-10-0;

What to Know

Arizona St. and Kent St. are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 10 p.m. ET this coming Thursday at Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field. While Arizona St. was not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 7-5. Meanwhile, coming off of an uninspired 2-10 last-season record, Kent St. has set their aspirations higher this year.

Arizona St. has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A victory is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field, Arizona

Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field, Arizona TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Sun Devils are a big 25 point favorite against the Golden Flashes.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Sun Devils as a 26 point favorite.

Over/Under: 60

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.